The Rainbow Bridge and Tokyo Tower are illuminated with Olympic colours to mark 100 days countdown to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics that have been postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Tokyo, Japan April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Draw for the women's football competition at this year's Tokyo Olympics:

Group E

Japan

Canada

Great Britain

Chile

Group F

China

Brazil

Zambia

Netherlands

Group G

Sweden

USA

Australia

New Zealand

The tournament is scheduled to run from July 21-Aug. 6.

The group winners and runners-up plus the two best third-placed teams advance to the knockout stages.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.