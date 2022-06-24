Women's Nordic combined not part of 2026 winter Olympics-IOC

The Olympic rings are pictured in front of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, May 17, 2022. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

June 24 (Reuters) - Women's Nordic combined will not feature in the programme of the 2026 Milan and Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday.

The decision means Nordic combined remains the only Winter Olympic discipline where women are not allowed to compete, despite them now having a world championships and World Cup circuit.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar

