The KPMG Women's PGA Championship next month in Johns Creek, Georgia, will be contested with approximately 8,000 spectators on-site each day at Atlanta Athletic Club, the PGA of America said on Monday.

A number of policies and health measures will be in place at the June 24-27 tournament, which is the LPGA's third major of the year, in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Face coverings will be required for all spectators, staff and volunteers, including those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and should be worn at all times.

All spectators, staff and volunteers will be expected to maintain appropriate social distancing at the tournament and sanitization stations will be available throughout the grounds.

South Korea's Kim Sei-young is the defending champion after picking up her first major title last October in Pennsylvania.

The ANA Inspiration in April, which was the year's first major, was held without fans in Rancho Mirage, California. A limited number of tickets will be made available for the June 3-6 U.S. Women's Open in San Francisco.

