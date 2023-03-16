Women's prize money at World Cup 10 times what it was in 2015 - Infantino

[1/2] The trophy of the Women's FIFA World Cup is seen during the 73rd FIFA Congress at the BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda March 16, 2023. REUTERS/Jean Bizimana















KIGALI, March 16 (Reuters) - Prize money for the 2023 Women's World Cup will be $150 million, 10 times what it was in 2015 and three times the amount of 2019, FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced in his closing remarks to the 73rd FIFA Congress on Thursday.

The figure, however, is still considerably lower than the $440 million total prize money awarded at the men's World Cup in Qatar last year.

In what would be a first for women, Infantino wants some of the prize money to go to the players.

"What we want to do as well, but we have not decided that, we have just been discussing it internally, is to allocate a part of it, one part of it, to the players, and one part of it to the federation for investment in youth football, boys and girls," Infantino said.

Infantino added $110 million will be prize money, and a remaining $42 million will be allocated as preparation money distributed to clubs whose players participated in the tournament.

Prize money was Step Two of a three-step plan Infantino announced on Thursday.

Step One will be equal conditions and services, such as accommodation and flights, for all men and women playing at a World Cup.

"This will be a reality already for the Cup in 2023, same conditions as for the World Cup '22 will be for the players and coaching staff in the Women's World Cup in '23."

The women's teams will have dedicated base camps at the World Cup that opens on July 20 in New Zealand and Australia.

Step Three is to have pay parity by the next men's and women's World Cup in 2026 and 2027, but Infantino said that will be the "most complicated." While FIFA intends to develop a dedicated marketing concept for the women's game, parity will largely come down to broadcasters and sponsors.

Infantino criticized broadcasters who are offering between 10 and 100 times less cash for the Women's World Cup than for the men's global showcase.

"FIFA is stepping up with actions, and not just words," he said. "Unfortunately this is not the case with everyone across the industry. Broadcasters and sponsors have to do more."

Global soccer's players union FIFPRO applauded Thursday's announcement, saying it showed the intent of players and FIFA to work together.

"Through the voice and solidarity of players around the world over months and years of campaigning, significant progress has been made in the conditions, prize money, and prize money redistribution for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup," it said in a statement.

In October, 150 players wrote to FIFA seeking equal Women's World Cup conditions.

Reporting by Lori Ewing Editing by Toby Davis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.