Woods says he could play some tour events again after accident-Golf Digest

Golf - The Masters - Augusta National Golf Club - Augusta, Georgia, U.S. - November 15, 2020 Tiger Woods of the U.S. on the 4th hole during the final round REUTERS/Mike Segar

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods said he could see himself playing some events on the PGA Tour again one day, despite the severe leg injuries he suffered in a brutal car accident in February.

The 15-times major winner said that at one point after the crash he thought he might lose his leg, and that he was frustrated by the slow process of rehabilitation that included three months in a hospital bed. read more

"Something that is realistic is playing the tour one day — never full-time, ever again — but pick and choose," he told Golf Digest, adding that he was not "even at the halfway point" of a full recovery.

Written off as too old and too beaten up from repeated back surgery - including a back fusion procedure - and knee operations, the 45-year-old American pulled off one of the greatest comebacks in all sports in 2019 when he won the Masters by one stroke, his first major title in 11 years.

His car accident this year prompted an outpouring of support from across the golf world and speculation among fans about whether he could stage yet another rebound to the top of the sport. read more

"After my back fusion, I had to climb Mount Everest one more time. I had to do it, and I did. This time around, I don’t think I’ll have the body to climb Mount Everest, and that’s okay," he told the Digest.

