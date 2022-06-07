Woods to skip U.S. Open, still plans to play British Open

May 21, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Tiger Woods plays his shot from the ninth tee as rain falls during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

June 7 (Reuters) - Tiger Woods said on Tuesday he has decided to withdraw from next week's U.S. Open outside Boston, citing a need for more time to get his body ready for major championship golf but still plans to play the British Open at St. Andrews in July.

Woods returned to competition at the Masters in April, 14 months after nearly losing his right leg in a car crash, then played in last month's PGA Championship where he withdrew in pain after posting a nine-over-par 79 in the third round.

Despite opting to sit out the U.S. Open, an event he has won three times, Woods said he still plans to play in the JP McManus Pro-Am, a two-day event in Ireland, before hopefully competing in the July 14-17 British Open the following week.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the @usopengolf as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf," Woods, 46, wrote on Twitter.

"I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at @JPProAm and at @TheOpen next month. I'm excited to get back out there soon!"

The 15-times major champion had been non-committal about playing in June 16-19 U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts.

Woods made an encouraging start in his return to competition as he shot a one-under-par 71 in the first round of the Masters but went on to finish 13 over for the week and in 47th place as the demanding course took a toll on his body.

Woods next teed it up at the PGA Championship and despite his pre-tournament talk of having more strength and endurance since the Masters, he appeared to be in significant discomfort as he winced after many shots and battled to walk up hills.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Christian Radnedge and Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.