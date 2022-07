World Baseball Classic to return after two-year postponement

Mar 22, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; USA raises the championship trophy following the 8-0 victory against Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

July 7 (Reuters) - The World Baseball Classic will return in March 2023 after a two-year pandemic postponement with games in Taichung, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami, tournament organizers said on Thursday.

It will mark the fifth installment of the Classic, which will expand to 20 teams for the first time.

Pool play will on March 8 in Taiwan and Japan and the championship game will be held at the Miami Marlin's home loanDepot Park on March 21.

The United States won the most recent edition of the tournament in 2017, with Puerto Rico finishing second and Japan third.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.