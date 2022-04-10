World champion Verstappen out of Australian Grand Prix

Formula One F1 - Australian Grand Prix - Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Australia - April 10, 2022 Red Bull's Max Verstappen stopped during the race REUTERS/Loren Elliott

MELBOURNE, April 10 (Reuters) - Formula One world champion Max Verstappen's Australian Grand Prix came to a premature end on Sunday as the Red Bull driver's car suffered a reliability problem and rolled to a halt during his 39th lap with smoke billowing out.

It was Verstappen's second non-finish of the season, having also suffered one at the opening race in Bahrain.

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

