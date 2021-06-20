Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
World championships set for prize money boost starting with Oregon 2022

June 20 (Reuters) - World Athletics on Sunday said it will offer an additional $1 million in prize money for athletes at its World Championships starting from the 2022 event in Eugene, Oregon.

The global governing body for athletics said $2 million from the fines paid by the Russian Athletics Federation for breaching the sport's anti-doping rules will be used to boost the prize pool at the next two championships in Oregon and Budapest.

The additional prize money will be part of the host city contract from 2025 onwards, World Athletics added.

The extra funds will guarantee that each of the 44 individual events receive an additional $23,000 of prize money at each championship.

At the 2019 world championships in Doha, the total prize purse of $7.53 million was distributed to athletes who finished in the top eight of an event.

With World Athletics hoping to see the new funds reaching as many leading athletes as possible, its athletes and competition commissions will make a recommendation later to the World Athletics Council on how exactly the funds will be allocated.

