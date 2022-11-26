World Cup 1

Mercurial Mbappe fires France into last 16 after 2-1 win over Denmark

, article with gallery

Soccer · November 26, 2022 · 7:27 PM UTC

Kylian Mbappe crowned an exhilarating individual performance with two second-half goals to make champions France the first side into the last 16 of the World Cup as they beat Denmark 2-1 in their Group D clash at the 974 Stadium on Saturday.