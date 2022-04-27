World No.1 Swiatek pulls out of Madrid with shoulder injury

Apr 2, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Iga Swiatek (POL) celebrates after her match against Naomi Osaka (JPN)(not pictured) in the women's singles final in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

MADRID, April 27 (Reuters) - World number one Iga Swiatek has pulled out of the Madrid Open due to a right shoulder injury, organisers said on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old from Poland is on a 23-match winning streak and picked up her fourth consecutive title on Sunday when she defeated Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the Stuttgart Open final.

Swiatek, who won her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open in 2020, was scheduled to open her campaign against a qualifier at the WTA 1000 event on clay in Madrid, the main draw of which starts on Thursday.

Before Stuttgart, Swiatek picked up WTA 1000 titles in Doha, Indian Wells and Miami while also leading Poland to November's Billie Jean King Cup Finals with two singles wins in the qualifying tie against Romania this month.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Christian Radnedge

