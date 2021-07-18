Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Wrestling-India's Punia wants no drama in early rounds at Tokyo

2 minute read

NEW DELHI, July 18 (Reuters) - India's Bajrang Punia is determined to avoid come-from-behind wins in his early bouts which could leave him exhausted even before reaching the medal rounds at the Tokyo Olympics, the freestyle wrestler said.

The 27-year-old is the second seed in men's 65kg category in Tokyo, the one on whose shoulders rest India's hopes of winning the country's first Olympic gold in wrestling.

"I want to come back with a medal. I am working on not giving points early," Punia told Sunday's Times of India newspaper.

"Coach (Emzarios Bentinidis) keeps on telling me that a come-from-behind victory requires a lot of effort and if I keep on doing that, I will be spent when I reach the medal rounds."

World champion Russian Gadzhimurad is the top seed in a strong group which, according to Punia, contained 10-12 wrestlers who could beat each other "on their day".

An Asian and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, Punia's leg defence is considered probably his only weakness, but the wrestler from Haryana was not too perturbed.

"Just focusing on leg defence is not the solution," he said.

"When the opponent starts getting tired and fatigue sets in him, that's when I pounce on and attack and accumulate points.

"My style is more on the lines of working hard for my win. I am not able to play the technical game like the other 65kg wrestlers do.

"My strong point is power and endurance. That helps me to come back (in a bout)."

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 5:12 AM UTCMilwaukee edge Phoenix to grab 3-2 NBA Finals lead

The surging Milwaukee Bucks took control of the NBA Finals with a 123-119 victory over the host Phoenix Suns on Saturday to move a win away from ending one lengthy championship drought and extending another.

SportsTour de France winning margin could not have been bigger, says Pogacar
SportsSoccer-'Who is it for?' captain Yoshida asks in call to lift fan ban
SportsOosthuizen keeps his cool to retain Open lead
SportsAthlete COVID-19 infections rise in Tokyo