Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Wrestling-Mensah-Stock stuns defending champ Dosho, marches into semis

2 minute read
1/4

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Wrestling - Freestyle - Women's 68kg - Quarterfinal - Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba, Japan - August 2, 2021. Tamyra Marianna Stock Mensah of the United States reacts after winning REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

CHIBA, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Reigning world champion Tamyra Mensah-Stock stormed into the semi-finals of the women's wrestling competition with consummate ease on Monday, winning both her matches by technical superiority on her Olympic debut without dropping a point.

The United States' Mensah-Stock took just over two minutes to overpower 2016 Olympic champion Sara Dosho of Japan in a 10-0 shutout in her first match before turning in an equally dominant performance against China's Feng Zhou in the quarter-final.

Dosho was dispatched in a blur of lightning quick takedowns and ankle laces that the Japanese wrestler had no answer to, leaving her shattered.

"I'm so disappointed with myself because I couldn't deal with my opponent's tackles many times. I'm stronger than what I used to be," Dosho, 26, said.

"I really wanted to get the gold medal. I know she is so strong and I wanted to guard against her tackles, but I couldn't do so."

The 28-year-old Mensah-Stock then turned her attention to Feng, gaining a two-point advantage barely seconds into the match and followed that up with two double leg takedowns to lead 6-0 at the break.

Four more technical points followed in quick succession and Mensah-Stock earned a 10-0 victory despite Feng mounting a desperate defence, setting up a semi-final clash with Ukraine's 2018 world champion Alla Cherkasova.

In the men's Greco Roman welterweight category, Armenia's Karapet Chalyan marched into the semi-finals with a 5-0 victory by points over Uzbek Jalgasbay Berdimuratov and a narrow 2-1 win over the Russian Olympic Committee's Aleksandr Chekhirkin.

Chalyan, a bronze medallist at last year's European Wrestling Championships, will be up against Kyrgyzstan's former Asian champion Akzhol Makhmudov who impressed with 11-0 and 9-1 victories in his two bouts.

ROC's Musa Evloev and Armenia's Artur Aleksanyan -- two favourites for gold in the Greco Roman heavyweight category -- also qualified for the semi-finals.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay in Chiba, Writing by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 5:24 AM UTCBelarus athlete 'safe and secure' in Tokyo as Poland, Czech offer visas

A Belarusian athlete who refused to board a flight after she said she was taken to the airport by her team against her wishes was "safe and secure" in Tokyo, the International Olympic Committee said on Monday.

SportsOrganisers investigating after athletes drinking violates COVID-19 curbs
SportsItaly hails new sprint king as drama unfolds at airport
SportsOrganisers report 17 more Games-related COVID-19 cases
SportsAthletics-Camacho-Quinn dazzles in 100m hurdles gold, Tentoglou grabs long jump title