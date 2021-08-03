Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Wrestling-Mensah-Stock wins women's freestyle light heavyweight gold medal

1 minute read
1/3

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Wrestling - Freestyle - Women's 68kg - Gold medal match - Makuhari Messe Hall A, Chiba, Japan - August 3, 2021. Tamyra Marianna Mensah Stock of the United States celebrates after winning gold. REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

CHIBA, Japan, Aug 3 (Reuters) - American Tamyra Mensah-Stock won gold in the women's freestyle light heavyweight wrestling at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Nigeria's Blessing Oborududu took the silver medal and Ukraine's Alla Cherkasova and Kyrgyzstan's Meerim Zhumanazarova claimed bronzes.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 12:33 PM UTCGymnastics-Fearless Biles a winner after capping comeback with beam bronze

Simone Biles made a fearless return to competition on Tuesday, capping a tumultuous Tokyo Games with a bronze medal on the balance beam and then using the Olympic stage to remind everyone that athletes are human beings.

SportsAthletics-Mu ends long American wait for women's 800m gold
SportsWrestling-Mensah-Stock wins women's freestyle light heavyweight gold medal
SportsAthletics-'No way I ran 46.1 and lost' - U.S.'s Benjamin in disbelief
SportsBasketball-Kevin Durant leads Team USA over Spain into semis, Slovenia advance