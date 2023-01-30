Wrexham offered potential dream Cup tie with Tottenham
Jan 30 (Reuters) - Non-league Wrexham could face a dream tie at home to eight-time winners Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup fifth round if they can get past Sheffield United in a replay, while Manchester City will travel to Championship (second-tier) side Bristol City.
Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with visiting Sheffield United on Sunday.
The National League (fifth-tier) leaders were only denied a famous victory over the Championship side by a 95th-minute equaliser, forcing a replay scheduled for next month.
Spurs, who won 3-0 at Preston North End in the fourth round, face the winners of the replay following Monday's fifth-round draw, while Manchester City, who knocked out Premier League leaders Arsenal in the fourth round, face a trip to Bristol.
Manchester United were handed a home tie against fellow top-flight side West Ham United, who beat Derby County 2-0 on Monday.
Brighton & Hove Albion, who knocked out holders Liverpool, will visit Championship side Stoke City.
Latest Updates
View 2 more stories
FA Cup fifth round draw:
Southampton v Luton Town or Grimsby Town
Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City
Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Wrexham or Sheffield United v Tottenham
Fulham or Sunderland v Leeds United
Bristol City v Manchester City
Manchester United v West Ham United
Ipswich Town or Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town
Ties will take place in the week commencing Feb. 27
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.