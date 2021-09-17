Skip to main content

Wrist injury forces Pliskova out of Ostrava tournament

Sep 8, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic serves against Maria Sakkari of Greece (not pictured) on day ten of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sept 17 (Reuters) - World number three Karolina Pliskova has pulled out of next week's WTA 500 event in Ostrava due to a wrist injury, the tournament organisers said on Friday.

"Unfortunately, Karolina Pliskova was forced to withdraw due to a wrist injury," the organisers said.

The 29-year-old Czech, a former world number one, has been in strong form lately and reached the final at Wimbledon before a run to the quarter-finals of the U.S. Open.

She also made the title round of the WTA 1000 event in Montreal, followed by a semi-final appearance at the U.S. Open tune-up at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

