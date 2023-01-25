WRU chairman to set up external task force after sexism claims















Jan 25 (Reuters) - Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chairman Ieuan Evans said he will set up an external task force to examine accusations of sexism, racism and misogyny within the governing body as it looks to address issues raised by a BBC Wales documentary.

Several former female WRU employees, including Charlotte Wathan, who resigned as the WRU's general manager of women's rugby in February 2022, talked in the programme on Monday about comments and behaviour within the organisation they said were sexist and discriminatory.

"My ambition here and what I am to do with my mandate as chair is to bring in external expertise and establish a task-force to ensure they review everything," Evans told a news conference on Wednesday.

"This can't be an internal review, this has to be external with that genuine expertise we need from other organisations. Other organisations, sports, entities, might have gone through similar experiences," he added.

Evans said chief executive Steve Phillips will remain in his role despite calls from politicians for him to leave.

Reporting by Angelica Medina in Mexico City, editing by Ed Osmond











