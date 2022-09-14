WTA roundup: 17-year-old reaches Chennai quarterfinals

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

September 14 - Teenager Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic upset No. 5 seed Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Chennai Open in India.

Fruhvirtova, 17, won 26 of 29 points on her first serve and converted 4 of 10 break chances in the 85-minute match.

Nao Hibino of Japan was a 6-2, 6-3 winner against No. 6 seed Qiang Wang of China. No. 7 Rebecca Marino of Canada defeated Poland's Katarzyna Kawa 7-5, 6-3 and fellow Canadian Eugenie Bouchard eliminated India's Karman Thandi 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz

Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko knocked out No. 5 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 7-5, 7-6 (5) to advance to the quarterfinals in Portoroz, Slovenia.

Tsurenko saved eight of 13 break points and will next face No. 3 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, a 6-4, 6-1 winner against Tereza Martincova from the Czech Republic.

No. 2 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil moved on with a 6-1, 6-4 defeat of Spain's Cristina Bucsa. The Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova upended No. 4 Martina Trevisan 6-1, 6-4. Romania's Ana Bogdan outlasted Slovenian favorite Tamara Zidansek 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-1.

--Field Level Media

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.