Skip to main content

Sports

WTA roundup: Alison Van Uytvanck wins Nur-Sultan title

1 minute read
1/2

Aug 31, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium hits to Paula Badosa of Spain in a first round match on day two of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

2021-10-03 01:19:23 GMT+00:00 - No. 2 seed Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium rallied for a 1-6, 6-4, 6-3 win Saturday over top seed and home favorite Yulia Putintseva in the Astana Open final in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Van Uytvanck improved to 5-0 in her career in WTA finals and defeated Putintseva for the first time in their five head-to-head meetings. It was her first title since Tashkent in 2019.

Putintseva jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the deciding set, but Van Uytvanck broke her serve in three of last four opportunities in the two-hour, 20-minute match.

Chicago Fall Tennis Classic

Sixth-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and second-seeded Garbine Muguruza of Spain advanced to the championship match.

Jabeur advanced with a 6-4, 3-2 win over fifth-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in one semifinal and will be looking for her second career title. Rybakina retired due to a gastrointestinal illness.

Muguruza didn't even take the court as her opponent, Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, also withdrew with a GI illness. Muguruza is playing in her fourth final of the season -- she is 1-2 with the win coming in Dubai -- and is aiming to win her ninth career title.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 1:08 AM UTC

Wildcard race bringing MLB season to a crazy end

After six months and 161 games Major League Baseball will need all 162 contests to bring the postseason picture into focus with the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners chasing two American League wildcard spots.

Sports
MLB roundup: Angels put crimp in Mariners’ playoff hopes
Sports
Padres' collapse could lead to dismissal of manager Jayce Tingler
Sports
NWSL commissioner ousted, FIFA opens probe after accusations against fired coach
Sports
Deignan makes history by winning first women's Paris Roubaix