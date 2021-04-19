Eighth-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland cruised to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Germany's Nastasja Schunk on Monday in the first round of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix at Stuttgart, Germany.

Bencic completed the victory over the 17-year-old Schunk in one hour and 28 minutes. Schunk made it into the main draw with two qualifying victories.

The day's only other first-round match featured Maria Sakkari and the Greek recorded six aces while posting a 6-2, 6-2 victory over German wildcard Andrea Petkovic. Sakkari won 80.8 percent of her first-serve points.

TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul

Eighth-seeded Qiang Wang of China knocked off Russia's Anastasia Gasanova 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the first round at Istanbul, Turkey.

Croatia's Ana Konjuh also advanced as she registered a 7-5, 6-2 win over Italy's Sara Errani. Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic notched a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 win over Spain's Nuria Parrizas Diaz.

Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic outlasted Spain's Cristina Bucsa 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3. Also, a match between Russians Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Anastasia Potapotva was suspended due to rain prior to the third set and will be resumed Tuesday.

(Field Level Media)

