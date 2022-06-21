WTA roundup: Brits score big upsets at Eastbourne

Tennis - Eastbourne International - Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, Britain - June 21, 2022 Britain's Katie Boulter celebrates winning the second set of her round of 32 match against Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

June 21 - Jodie Burrage and Katie Boulter delighted the home crowd by taking down two of the top seeds in the women's draw Tuesday during Round of 32 matches at the Rothesay International at Eastbourne, Great Britain.

Burrage, ranked No. 169 in the world, upset top seed Paula Badosa of Spain 6-4, 6-3, while countrywoman Boulter rallied to beat fourth seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 1-6, 6-4, 6-4. Burrage won 80 percent of her first-service points to win her first-ever meeting with Badosa, the world No. 4.

Third seed Maria Sakkari of Greece also fell, with Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina prevailing 3-6, 7-5, 6-4 despite Sakkari serving seven aces and saving 6 of 10 break points.

Winners included No. 8 seed and defending champ Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia, No. 11 seed Madison Keys of the U.S., No. 12 seed Camila Giorgi of Italy, No. 14 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic and No. 15 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil. Kazakh ninth seed Elena Rybakina and Belgian 13th seed Elise Mertens each lost in three sets.

Another Brit, Harriet Dart, split the first two sets with 10th seed Jil Teichmann of Switzerland before their match was suspended due to darkness.

Bad Homburg Open

Fourth seed Simona Halep of Romania rallied to beat Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and 18 minutes at Bad Homburg, Germany.

Canada's Bianca Andreescu took down Italian seventh seed Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1. American sixth seed Amanda Anisimova fared better, beating Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Top seed Daria Kasatkina of Russia reached the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 victory over Gerany's Jule Niemeier. In the day's other Round of 16 match, France's Caroline Garcia punched her quarterfinal ticket with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Russian Kamilla Rakhimova.

