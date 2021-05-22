Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

SportsWTA roundup: Coco Gauff captures second WTA singles title

Reuters
2 minute read

Coco Gauff cruised to her second career singles title with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Qiang Wang of China on Saturday in the finals of the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, Italy.

The third-seeded American dispatched her sixth-seeded opponent in 74 minutes after fending off four break points. The title was her first since winning in Linz, Austria in 2019.

Gauff, 17, has won 20 of her last 26 matches on the WTA Tour. She also captured the doubles title with Caty McNally on Saturday, as the duo posted a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Andreja Klepac and Darija Jurak 6-3, 6-2.

Serbia Open

Fourth-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain claimed her first career WTA title after Croatian qualifier Ana Konjuh retired due to injury in the second set in Belgrade.

Badosa, who has won 13 of her last 15 matches on tour, was leading 6-2, 2-0 before Konjuh elected to call it a day due to a right hip injury.

Badosa advanced to her first WTA singles final after cruising to a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Bulgaria's Viktoriya Tomova in 63 minutes. Konjuh punched her ticket with a 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) win over Maria Camila Osorio Serrano of Colombia.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · May 22, 2021 · 5:11 PM UTCLeafs' John Tavares also injured knee, out at least 2 weeks

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without captain John Tavares for at least two weeks as he recovers from a knee injury and a concussion sustained in Game 1 of the first-round series against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

SportsMickelson holds PGA Championship lead, Koepka lurks one back
SportsRuthless Ruud topples Shapovalov to win Geneva Open
SportsLewandowski breaks Mueller's 49-year scoring record on final day