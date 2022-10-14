WTA roundup: Coco Gauff outlasts Bianca Andreescu in San Diego















October 14 - Sixth-seeded Coco Gauff needed 2 1/2 hours to defeat Canada's Bianca Andreescu on Thursday and advance to the quarterfinals of the San Diego Open.

Gauff overcame six double faults to defeat Andreescu 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Gauff will face No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek, the Polish player who also needed three sets to dispatch China's Qinwen Zheng 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

Madison Keys upended No. 8 Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-4, 6-3; third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka rallied to defeat Sloane Stephens 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 in 2:01; and No. 2 seed Paula Badosa of Spain topped American Louisa Chirico 6-0, 6-3.

Transylvania Open

Second-seeded Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine defeated Belgium's Ysaline Bonaventure 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals at Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

No. 4 Anastasia Potapova of Russia defeated Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland 6-2, 6-3. No. 7 Xiyu Wang also advanced, needing three hours and 26 minutes to defeat Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-1, 6-7 (8), 7-6 (6).

Anna Blinkova and Nuria Parrizas Diaz also advanced.

