WTA roundup: Illness KOs Simona Halep in Washington

August 4 - Former world No. 1 player Simona Halep of Romania was forced to retire from her second-round match at the Citi Open in Washington on Wednesday, allowing Russia's Anna Kalinskaya to reach the quarterfinals.

Halep, seeded third in the event, trailed 7-5, 2-0 before she halted the match.

Kalinskaya continued her success in Washington, as she reached the semifinals there as a qualifier in 2019. The women's tournament wasn't held in 2020 and 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other second-round matches, sixth-seeded Kaia Kanepi of Estonia rallied past China's Lin Zhu 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Australia's Daria Saville downed the American No. 1 seed Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-4; and Canada's Rebecca Marino topped Germany's Andrea Petkovic 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Second-seeded Paula Badosa of Spain was pushed to the limit before emerging with a 6-2, 5-7, 7-6 (5) win over the United States' Elizabeth Mandlik in the second round at San Jose, Calif.

Elsewhere in second-round action, the United States' Amanda Anisimova upset eighth-seeded Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 3-6, 7-5, 6-1, and seventh-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia eliminated the Unites States' Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-0.

Third-seeded Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, who made the Wimbledon final last month, was scheduled to play the United States' Madison Keys, a former U.S. Open finalist, later Wednesday night.

