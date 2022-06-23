WTA roundup: Jelena Ostapenko rolls into semis at Eastbourne

Tennis - Eastbourne International - Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne, Britain - June 23, 2022 Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko in action during her quarter final match against Ukraine's Anhelina Kalinina Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

June 23 - Eighth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia stormed into the semifinals Thursday with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Anhelina Kalinina in 69 minutes at the Rothesay International at Eastbourne, Great Britain.

Ostapenko recorded eight aces and broke Kalinina seven times in 11 opportunities.

Ostapenko will next play Italy's Camila Giorgi, who also made quick work of her opponent -- 6-2, 6-1 over Viktoriya Tomova of Bulgaria. The No. 12 seed advanced in 64 minutes.

Petra Kvitova of Czech Republic also advanced with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Harriet Dart of Britain. The 14th seed will play No. 15 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in the semis. Maia won in a walkover over Lesia Tsurenko of the Ukraine.

Bad Homburg Open

Top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia was upended by Canada's Bianca Andreescu in the quarterfinals at Bad Homburg, Germany.

Andreescu cruised to a 6-4, 6-1 win in one hour, 22 minutes. Kasatkina suffered six double faults and won just 17.6 percent of her second serves.

Andreescu draws No. 4 seed Simona Halep of Romania in Friday's semifinals. Halep needed just 56 minutes to dispatch No. 6 Amanda Anisimova 6-2, 6-1.

The other semifinal pits a battle of Frenchwomen. No. 9 Alize Cornet ousted No. 3 Angelique Kerber 6-4, 2-6, 6-1 in one hour, 54 minutes in the quarters. Caroline Garcia also beat a German, topping Sabine Lisicki 6-3, 7-6 (7).

--Field Level Media

