Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

WTA roundup: Katarzyna Kawa keeps Polish hope alive in Gdynia

2 minute read

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 31, 2021 Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu during her first round match against Serena Williams of the U.S. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/File Photo

2021-07-22 23:49:39 GMT+00:00 - Katarzyna Kawa kept a home-soil run alive when she upset No. 3 seed Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania 6-2, 6-4 in the second round Thursday at the BNP Paribas Poland Open in Gdynia.

Kawa, ranked No. 143 in the world, had little trouble as she converted five of nine break points and won 64 percent of her first-serve points (27 of 42) against Begu to advance to the quarterfinals.

Another seeded player went down when Ukraine's Kateryna Kozlova beat No. 6 seed Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 2-6, 6-4, 6-3. No. 9 seed Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain, Maryna Zanevska of Belgium and Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia also won.

Palermo Ladies Open

Top seed Danielle Collins tallied eight aces and converted six of eight break points to defeat Australia's Maddison Inglis 6-4, 6-1, and move into the quarters in Palermo, Italy.

The American will meet Australian No. 7 seed Astra Sharma after Sharma got by Russia's Natalia Vikhlyantseva 6-4, 7-5.

No. 4 seed Shuai Zhang of China ousted American Francesca Di Lorenzo 6-1, 6-2 in just an hour and eight minutes, and Olga Danilovic of Serbia outlasted Katarina Zavatska 7-6 (4), 7-5 in two hours and 27 minutes.

-Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · July 22, 2021 · 6:17 PM UTCOpening ceremony director fired on Tokyo Games eve over Holocaust joke

Tokyo Olympics organisers have fired the opening ceremony director on the eve of the event after reports emerged of a past joke he had made about the Holocaust, while media said former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a strong advocate of the Games, would not attend.

SportsNovak Djokovic faces tough draw at Olympics
SportsSporting moments to look out for at Tokyo 2020
SportsOlympics Scandal-hit Tokyo looks to final torchbearer to mend battered image
SportsCOVID-19 outbreaks among non-vaccinated players could mean forfeits