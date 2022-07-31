WTA roundup: Marie Bouzkova breezes to Prague Open title

Tennis - WTA 250 - Prague Open - TK Sparta Praha, Prague, Czech Republic - July 31, 2022 Czech Republic's Marie Bouzkova poses with trophy after winning the women's singles final against Russia's Anastasia Potapova REUTERS/David W Cerny

July 31 - Eighth-seeded Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic won her first career WTA Tour title in a convincing 6-0, 6-3 triumph over seventh-seeded Anastasia Potapova on Sunday in the final of the Prague Open.

Bouzkova, 24, didn't drop a set in the tournament to join countrywomen Karolina Pliskova, Lucie Safarova, Petra Kvitova and Barbora Krejcikova as winners on their home soil.

Bouzkova broke Potapova's serve seven times to win her match in 71 minutes and improve to 1-3 in WTA tournament finals, including 1-1 this year. She lost to former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens in Guadalajara, Mexico, in February.

Potapova, a 21-year-old Russian, committed five double faults and had 44 unforced errors in 15 games.

Poland Open

Fifth-seeded Caroline Garcia of France captured her ninth career title, defeating unseeded Ana Bogdan of Romania 6-4, 6-1 in the tournament final in Warsaw.

The championship was the second in five weeks for Garcia, who won on the grass courts at Bad Homburg, Germany.

Garcia won 72 percent of her first-service points to topple the first-time finalist in 81 minutes.

