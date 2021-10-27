WTA roundup: Romanian Simona Halep records easy win in homeland

Tennis - WTA - VTB Kremlin Cup - Luzhniki Olympic Complex, Moscow, Russia - October 22, 2021 Rumania's Simona Halep in action during her quarter final match against Greece Maria Sakkari REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

2021-10-27 21:12:57 GMT+00:00 - Top-seeded Simona Halep recorded six aces while knocking off Romanian countrymate Elena-Gabriela Ruse 6-1, 6-2 on Wednesday in the first round of the Transylvania Open at Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Halep needed just 73 minutes to finish off Ruse, who committed six double faults without notching an ace. Halep won 25 of 30 first-serve points (83.3 percent).

Second-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia was a 6-3, 7-5 winner over Serbia's Aleksandra Krunic, while Romania's Jaqueline Cristian posted a 7-6 (5), 7-5 win over fifth-seeded Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia. Eighth-seeded Anhelina Kalinina beat Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam 6-2, 6-2, and Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko beat Russian Anastasia Gasanova 6-2, 7-5.

Courmayeur Ladies Open

Russia's Anna Kalinskaya notched a 6-3, 0-6, 6-3 victory over sixth-seeded American Alison Riske in the second round at Courmayeur, Italy.

Third-seeded Liudmilla Samsonova registered a 6-3, 6-3 triumph over Spain's Aliona Bolsova, and fifth-seeded Clara Tauson of Denmark beat Italy's Giula Gatto-Monticone 6-4, 6-1.

Ninth-seeded American Ann Li was a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 winner over Russian Kamilla Rakhimova, and 10th-seeded Dayana Yastremska beat fellow Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova 6-1, 3-6, 7-5.

