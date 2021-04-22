Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
WTA roundup: Simona Halep rolls at Stuttgart

Second-seeded Simona Halep cruised to a straight-sets victory in less than an hour and No. 8 seed Belinda Bencic was defeated Thursday at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart, Germany.

Halep, of Romania, had little trouble dispatching Czech Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-3. Halep was phenomenal on her second serve, winning 93 percent of those points. She won 73 percent of her first serves, too.

Switzerland's Bencic was the only seeded player to lose Thursday, falling 6-1, 7-5 to Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia. Alexandrova blasted 12 aces in the win.

Fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine defeated Germany's Angelique Kerber 7-6 (4), 6-3 in one hour, 34 minutes. Fifth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus cruised past Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany 6-4, 6-2.

Czech Karolina Pliskova, the sixth seed, needed two hours, 23 minutes to rally from a set down to beat Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-7 (7), 6-4, 6-3.

TEB BNP Paribas Tennis Championship Istanbul

Top-seeded Elise Mertens of Belgium needed more than two hours to defeat Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

Mertens used nine aces and broke Golubic six times en route to the victory. Mertens survived five double faults.

Third-seeded Veronika Kudermetova of Russia was a straight-sets winner over Estonia's Kaia Kanepi 6-4, 6-3 in 88 minutes.

Romania's Ana Bogdan upset Czech Barbora Krejcikova, the No. 5 seed, 6-3, 6-3 in one hour, 21 minutes. Also, France's Fiona Ferro defeated Vera Zvonareva of Russia 6-3, 6-3.

The streaking Washington Wizards harassed Stephen Curry into 7-for-25 shooting while getting 29 points from Bradley Beal and a triple-double from Russell Westbrook in a 118-114 victory over the visiting Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night.

Former world number one Adam Scott has decided to skip the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics this year to spend time with his family, the Australian's manager told Golf Channel on Thursday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady isn't impressed with the new rule approved by NFL owners that relaxes the jersey number limitations for a slew of positions, calling it "dumb" on Thursday.