WTA roundup: Top seed Alison Riske-Amritraj upset in Chennai

September 13 - Anastasia Gasanova of Russia toppled No. 1 seed Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 6-3 Tuesday in the first round of the Chennai Open in India.

Gasanova, ranked No. 147 in the world, broke Riske-Amritraj's serve six times in 11 opportunities and won 23 of her 34 first-serve points (67.6 percent).

The other seeded players in action fared better. Russian No. 2 seed Varvara Gracheva defeated countrywoman Mariia Tkacheva 6-3, 6-2. Polish third seed Magda Linette blew past Japan's Moyuka Uchijima 6-4, 6-0, and fourth seed Tatjana Maria of Germany nearly had a double bagel against Ankita Raina of India, winning 6-0, 6-1.

Other winners Tuesday were Carol Zhao of Canada, Oksana Selekhmeteva of Greece, Katie Swan of Great Britain and Nadia Podoroska of Argentina.

Zavarovalnica Sava Portoroz

Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia went down in her first match since the U.S. Open, as Ana Bogdan of Romania pulled out a 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 win in Portoroz, Slovenia.

Tomljanovic, the eighth seed, was coming off her first U.S. Open quarterfinal, having defeated Serena Williams in the third round in Williams' final professional match. Bogdan overpowered her Tuesday with 10 aces and eight of 12 break points saved.

Sixth seed Alize Cornet of France also lost, with Kaja Juvan of Slovenia advancing 7-6 (5), 6-3. And Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, the No. 3 seed, needed three hours and 22 minutes to defeat Germany's Laura Siegemund 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (8).

Also victorious Tuesday were Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek, Spain's Cristina Bucsa, Italy's Jasmine Paolini, Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam, the Czech Republic's Tereza Martincova, Great Britain's Jodie Burrage, France's Diane Parry and Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko.

--Field Level Media

