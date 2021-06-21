Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
WTA roundup: Top-seeded Petra Kvitova avoids early exit

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2021 Czech Republic's Petra Kvitova in action during her first round match against Belgium's Greet Minnen REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier

2021-06-21 18:16:02 GMT+00:00 - Top-seeded Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic rallied for a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 win Monday against Poland's Katarzyna Piter in the first round of the Bad Homburg Open in Germany.

Among other seeded players in action, No. 3 Jessica Pegula defeated France's Amandine Hesse 6-1, 6-2; No. 4 Angelique Kerber of Germany crushed Russian qualifier Ekaterina Yashina 6-1, 6-1; No. 7 Sara Sorribes Tomo of Spain defeated Italy's Martina Trevisan 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; and No. 8 Laura Siegemund of Germany outlasted India's Riya Bhatia 2-6, 7-6 (2), 6-1.

Other winners Monday were Russia's Anna Blinkova, American Ann Li and France's Alize Cornet.

Viking International Eastbourne

Rain forced the postponement of all first-round matches at the grass-court event in England.

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus is the No. 1 seed. No. 5 seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic is the defending champion from 2019, as last year's tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

--Field Level Media

