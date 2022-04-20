WTA says 'very disappointed' with Wimbledon decision, evaluating next steps

Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - June 28, 2021 A Wimbledon logo is pictured on a bench before the start of play REUTERS/Toby Melville

April 20 (Reuters) - The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has said it is "very disappointed" with the decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players from this year's Wimbledon tournament.

In a statement, the organisation said it was now "evaluating its next steps and what actions may be taken regarding these decisions". The ATP, which runs the men's tour, has also criticised the decision from tournament organisers, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC).

