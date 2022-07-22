WWE chief Vince McMahon to retire

Apr 3, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; WWE owner Vince McMahon enters the arena during WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports - 18017456

July 22 (Reuters) - World Wrestling Entertainment Inc's (WWE.N) Vince McMahon said on Friday he will retire as the company's chief executive and chairman, barely a month after stepping back from those roles due to an investigation into his alleged misconduct.

McMahon was being investigated by the board for a secret $3 million settlement that he had agreed to pay to a departing employee with whom he allegedly had an affair, the Wall Street Journal had previously reported.

A spokesperson for WWE declined to comment.

The company, which produces and distributes weekly wrestling shows "Raw" and "Smackdown", had named his daughter Stephanie McMahon as the interim head.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.