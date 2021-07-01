Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Yankees-Angels matinee postponed Thursday

Jun 30, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; A general view of the interior of Yankee Stadium as storm clouds move in during the third inning as New York Yankees starting pitcher Domingo German (55) pitches to Los Angeles Angels shortstop Jose Iglesias (4). Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

2021-07-01 16:04:12 GMT+00:00 - No baseball will be played at Yankee Stadium on Thursday due to inclement weather in the forecast.

The New York Yankees announced the postponement two hours and 30 minutes before the finale of a four-game series with the Los Angeles Angels was scheduled to begin.

The game was rescheduled for Aug. 16 at 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Angels depart New York winning two of three games and having shocked the Yankees in an 11-8 victory in Wednesday's game, which included two rain delays and a seven-run ninth inning for the visitors.

That loss leaves the Yankees at 41-39 this season and in fourth place in the American League East, trailing the rival Boston Red Sox by 8 1/2 games entering Thursday's slate of games.

Los Angeles, 39-41 this season, is fourth in the AL West and also 8 1/2 games behind the division-leading Houston Astros.

