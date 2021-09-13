Yankees RHP Clarke Schmidt to make season debut against Mets

Sep 27, 2020; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt (86) pitches in the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

2021-09-13 00:30:38 GMT+00:00 - The New York Yankees called up right-hander Clarke Schmidt, one of their top prospects, and he will start Sunday night's finale of the Subway Series against the host Mets.

He most recently played for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, but he made the rounds through the Yankees' minor league system as part of the rehab from a right forearm strain. The team shut him down early in spring training due to the injury.

He had Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in 2017.

In his combined minor league appearances this season, the 25-year-old is 0-1 with a 2.96 ERA in eight games (seven starts). He has struck out 34 batters in 27 1/3 innings.

The Yankees made him the No. 16 overall pick of 2017 MLB Draft. He made his Yankees debut last season and was 0-1 with a 7.11 ERA in 6 1/3 innings stretched over three games, including one start.

In a corresponding move, the Yankees optioned infielder Andrew Velazquez to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He hit .234 in 26 games, tallying four doubles, one home run and six RBIs.

