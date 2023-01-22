Yule wins as Ryding returns to the Kitzbuehel podium

[1/2] Alpine Skiing - FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Men's Slalom - Kitzbuehel, Austria - January 22, 2023 Switzerland's Daniel Yule celebrates with the trophy after winning the men's slalom REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger















Jan 22 (Reuters) - Switzerland's Daniel Yule won a men's World Cup slalom in Kitzbuehel on Sunday as Britain's Dave Ryding surged from 16th to second a year on from his stunning victory in the Austrian resort.

Yule, born in the canton of Valais to Scottish parents, beat his old friend by 0.40 seconds after the two runs down the Ganslern slope.

Norway's Lucas Braathen finished third.

The victory was Yule's second in slalom this season and also his second in Kitzbuehel after the Swiss won there in 2020.

"It is one of the biggest races of the year ... so to come back here and win feels unbelievable," he said.

Ryding's success last year was a first for a British skier in the 55-year-history of the Alpine World Cup and made him the oldest winner of a men's World Cup slalom at 35. read more

The Briton was fastest over the second run, roared on by the crowd as he surged to his sixth World Cup career podium.

"The fans are the best in Austria. I have to give everything, they support me. It brings the best out of me. Yeah it is difficult but when the going gets tough, the tough get going," he said.

"I just went all in. The first run was no good so all in was all I could do."

Braathen's third place sent the Norwegian top of the slalom standings, five points clear of compatriot Henrik Kristoffersen with Yule third.

Austrian Manuel Feller was fastest after the first run but did not finish the second.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Ken Ferris











