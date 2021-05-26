Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Zidane tells Real Madrid he will step down as coach - reports

Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - Atalanta v Real Madrid - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - February 24, 2021 Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane REUTERS/Alberto Lingria/File Photo

Zinedine Zidane has decided to step down as Real Madrid coach with immediate effect, Spanish media reported on Wednesday.

AS newspaper reported that the Frenchman has called time on his second spell in charge of the La Liga club, who he has led to two league titles and three Champions League victories since 2015.

Zidane has told club directors and the first-team squad of his decision, the reports said, which comes after his side narrowly lost out on the league title to city rivals Atletico Madrid on Saturday.

Real finished second in the standings, two points behind Atletico, and were knocked out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage and the Copa del Rey in the round of 32 to end the season without a trophy for the first time in 11 years.

