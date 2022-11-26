Zielinski on target as Poland lead 1-0 v Saudi Arabia at halftime

By
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Group C - Poland v Saudi Arabia - Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 26, 2022 Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari takes a penalty kick that is saved by Poland's Wojciech Szczesny REUTERS/Issei Kato

AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Midfielder Piotr Zielinski gave Poland a 1-0 lead against Saudi Arabia in the first half of a heated World Cup Group C clash at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Robert Lewandowski found unmarked Zielinski in the box who struck home in the 40th minute. The Saudis had a chance to level in stoppage time but Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny saved both a spot kick by Salem Al-Dawsari and the follow-up.

Reporting by Anita Kobylinska; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks