Zverev advances past Brooksby at Indian Wells

Oct 10, 2021; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Alexander Zverev (GER) hits a shot against Jenson Brooksby (USA) at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 10 (Reuters) - World number four Alexander Zverev recovered from a flurry of mistakes in the second set to defeat American Jenson Brooksby 6-4 3-6 6-1 in the second round of Indian Wells on Sunday.

The German got the early break in the first set but lost some of his momentum in the second, winning fewer than half of his service points as 20-year-old Brooksby pounced, weeks after his run to the fourth round of the U.S. Open as a wildcard. read more

But Zverev, who picked up a gold medal in Tokyo this summer, quickly found his composure, dropping just one first-serve point in the third set, where he never faced a break point, and launching 10 aces.

The 24-year-old is on the hunt for his third Masters 1000 title after winning the Madrid Open and the Cincinnati Masters earlier this year. He next faces Briton Andy Murray, who defeated Spain's Carlos Alcaraz 5-7 6-3 6-2 in a three-hour, three-minute marathon on Sunday.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Lincoln Feast

Valtteri Bottas ended his year-long drought with a dominant victory in Turkey on Sunday while unhappy Mercedes team mate Lewis Hamilton finished fifth and lost the Formula One championship lead to Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

