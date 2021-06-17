Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Zverev knocked out in Halle by Frenchman Humbert

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 11, 2021 Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts during his semi final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

June 17 (Reuters) - Third seed Alexander Zverev suffered a surprise defeat against Frenchman Ugo Humbert at the Halle grasscourt tournament on Thursday, the third seed going down 7-6(4) 3-6 6-3.

A first set dominated by serve inevitably went to a tiebreak in which Humbert pulled clear to move ahead.

Germany's Zverev grabbed an early break in the second set which proved sufficient to level the match.

But he could not sustain the momentum as Humbert took charge of the deciding set with some aggressive hitting.

He will next face Sebastian Korda in the quarter-finals after the American knocked out Kei Nishikori.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

