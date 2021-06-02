Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Zverev storms into third round with straight-sets victory

Reuters
1 minute read
1/5

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 2, 2021 Germany's Alexander Zverev in action during his second round match against Russia's Roman Safiullin REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

German sixth seed Alexander Zverev blew hot and cold with his serve but had enough artillery to take down Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4) 6-3 7-6(1) to reach the third round of the French Open on Wednesday.

The 182nd-ranked Russian went toe-to-toe with Zverev in the baseline battle in the opening set before the German got the crucial break in the 11th game.

Serving for the set, Zverev committed two double-faults to give away the advantage and had another in the tie-breaker but he recovered to take the lead with back-to-back aces.

Double faults continued to haunt the 24-year-old German in the second set as he smashed his racquet on the court in frustration and suffered a service break but he recovered spectacularly to take the set by winning five games in a row.

Zverev, who served 15 aces against 10 double faults, outplayed Safiullin in the third-set tiebreaker to set up a clash against the winner of the match between Serbians Laslo Djere and Miomir Kecmanovic.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · 6:00 AM UTCNBA roundup: James Harden, Nets finish off Celtics to advance

James Harden totaled 34 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds as the Brooklyn Nets pulled away in the fourth quarter and closed out their Eastern Conference first-round series with a 123-109 victory over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night in New York.

SportsMLB roundup: Phillies put up 17 runs in win over Reds
SportsAdviser frets about Japan Olympics, volunteers reported quitting
SportsReporter's French Open credentials revoked for asking question from the supermarket
SportsJudy Murray backs Osaka, points to "extremely high" media demands