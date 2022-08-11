Zverev targets Davis Cup and hopes to play in U.S Open

Tennis - ATP 500 - Mexican Open - The Fairmont Acapulco Princess, Acapulco, Mexico - March 20, 2021 Germany's Alexander Zverev reacts during his final match against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas REUTERS/Carlos Perez-Gallardo/File Photo

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Alexander Zverev expects to be back from injury to play for Germany in the Davis Cup in September but said on Thursday there was a real chance of returning earlier at the U.S Open.

The 25-year-old world number two has had surgery after damaging ligaments in his right ankle during this year's French Open semi-final against Rafael Nadal but hopes he might be ready for this year's final Grand Slam. [ read more

"Of course, I will still try to make the U.S Open, although it will be very, very close," Zverev told reporters at a news conference ahead of the major which starts on Aug. 29.

"Every day it really gets better. That's why I don't want to say that I'm not playing the U.S Open yet."

Germany face France, Belgium and Australia in Group C of the Davis Cup in Zverev's home city of Hamburg from Sept. 13-18.

If they progress from the group phase they wll play in the knockout stage of the finals in Malaga in November.

