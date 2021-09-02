Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Lifestyle

Here they go again - ABBA announces first new album in 40 years

1 minute read
1/3

Former Abba member Benny Andersson and his wife Mona Norklit arrive for the premiere of "Mamma Mia! The Party" at Tyrol restaurant in Stockholm, Sweden, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/File Photo

STOCKHOLM, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Swedish pop supergroup ABBA said on Thursday they would release their first new album in four decades and stage virtual concerts in London next year.

The group, which rose to global stardom before splitting in 1982, said "Voyage" would come out on Nov. 5.

"First it was just two songs," Benny Andersson said. "Then we said 'maybe we should do, I don't know, a few others. What do you say girls?' And they said 'yeah' and then I asked 'why don't we do a full album?'"

The band streamed one of the new songs - "I Still Have Faith In You" - during the launch.

"I knew when Benny played the melody it just had to be about us," bandmate Bjorn Ulvaeus said.

"No imagination could dream up that, to release a new album after 40 years and still be the best of friends and enjoy each other's company, and have total loyalty."

The group, known for a string of 1970s and early 1980s hits such as "Waterloo", "Dancing Queen" and "Take A Chance On Me", sold more than 385 million albums.

A second song, "Don't Shut Me Down", was also released on Thursday.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Simon Johnson Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Lifestyle

Lifestyle · 4:37 PM UTC

Returning to film, Jane Campion says #MeToo was 'like the end of apartheid'

Acclaimed New Zealand director Jane Campion, back on the big screen after a 12-year hiatus, praised fellow female film-makers for a string of top awards over the past year, saying the #MeToo movement was like "the end of apartheid" for women.

Lifestyle
Here they go again - ABBA announces first new album in 40 years
Lifestyle
Move over Clooney? Pitt lands starring role with Italy's De' Longhi
Lifestyle
Italian director Sorrentino turns camera on own family tragedy
Lifestyle
Spain's Fallas fiesta resumes after COVID hiatus, rain damage