Spike Lee accidentally announces "Titane" as Palme d'Or winner at Cannes

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - "Titane", a wildly imaginative film about a serial killer by young French director Julia Ducournau won the Palme d'Or for Best Picture at the Cannes Film Festival, jury head Spike Lee told the ceremony before the prize was due to be revealed.

In a moment of confusion during the ceremony, U.S. film director Spike Lee jumped the gun and let slip the biggest secret of the night.

The violent film, which features the heroine, having sex with a car, had split critics, with some praising its originality while others were put off by its frantic and messy approach.

Ducournau, 37, had previously impressed critics with "Raw".

The world's biggest film festival returned to the French Riviera after a 2020 hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic in one of the more unpredictable contests in years. read more

