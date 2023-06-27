Warner Bros, NetEase launch 'Harry Potter: Magic Awakened' video game

June 27 (Reuters) - A Warner Bros Discovery Inc (WBD.O) unit and China's NetEase Inc on Tuesday announced the worldwide launch of role-playing video game "Harry Potter: Magic Awakened".

The free-to-play title will let players experience life as a student at Hogwarts, the fictional school of wizardry in the popular "Harry Potter" series of books by J.K.Rowling.

Players can learn magic spells and summon "Harry Potter" characters such as Hermione Granger and Rubeus Hagrid as allies to aid in their battles.

The game can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android platforms from Tuesday, the companies said.

