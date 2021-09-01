Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Cathie Wood buys the Zoom dip, invests over $56 million

The Zoom Video Communications logo is pictured at the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York, New York, U.S., April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri//File Photo

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Star investor Cathie Wood's funds have scooped up $56.5 million worth of shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM.O) as the video conferencing company's stock registered their worst day in months on Tuesday after warning on slowing demand.

Ark Invest added about $45.5 million shares of the stay-at-home beneficiary in the flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK.P) and about $11 million in the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF , according to an email from the asset manager headed by Wood.

Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

