Skip to main content

Wealth

Hong Kong watchdog still watching IPO sponsor banks, has several open cases

2 minute read

HONG KONG, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's markets watchdog expects to penalise more brokers for misconduct over listings in the financial hub, particularly smaller firms, its enforcement director said on Wednesday, despite some large fines levied recently.

The fines for high-profile firms, such as UBS (UBSG.S) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N), were part of a long-running campaign to improve listing standards after newly traded firms were hit by a slew of scandals.

"We have a number of open cases that will definitely end up in enforcement action," said Tom Atkinson of the city's Securities and Futures Commission.

"I think the enforcement actions we’ve taken have done a lot to change behaviour with the large firms ... but there are still the smaller firms," he said at a conference organised by the Asia Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.

In 2019, the regulator suspended for 10 months UBS's (UBSG.S) licence to sponsor IPOs, besides fining it and Morgan Stanley, (MS.N) among others, $100 million for failings in due diligence regarding three initial public offerings.

Hong Kong IPOs need at least one sponsoring bank that typically takes the lead in running the IPO and is responsible for performing due diligence to assess the company being listed and assure investors that its IPO prospectus is accurate.

Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Wealth

Wealth · 7:04 AM UTC

Abu Dhabi starts marketing two-tranche bonds, document shows

Abu Dhabi on Wednesday gave an initial price guidance of about 90 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries (UST) for 10-year bonds and around 130 bps over UST for 30-year bonds, a bank document showed, in its second bond sale of the year.

Wealth
EXCLUSIVE Delimobil, Cian lead Russian firms' charge for New York IPOs this autumn -sources
Wealth
Chinese activist Ai Weiwei says Credit Suisse closing his foundation's bank account
Wealth
Value investor Ardan Livvey criticises lack of guidance at Deutz

Value investor Ardan Livvey on Tuesday criticised Deutz AG , a German maker of diesel engines in which it said it was a top-five shareholder, for failing to provide adequate guidance on its business outlook.

Wealth
Indonesia's Intudo Ventures closes $115 million third fund

Indonesian venture capital firm Intudo Ventures said on Wednesday it had closed its third "Indonesia-only" fund at $115 million, amid a tech sector boom for Southeast Asia's largest economy.