Lloyd's of London insurer Lancashire swings to H1 profit

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London insurer Lancashire (LRE.L) posted a pre-tax profit of $54.1 million in the first half, helped by rising premium rates, it said on Wednesday, though the results came in below analysts' forecasts.

Lancashire recorded a pre-tax loss of $23 million a year ago due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lancashire's results were helped by a 41% rise in gross written premiums and a rise in premium rates on renewals of 11%, it said in a statement.

"Looking ahead, we expect the rating environment to remain positive," Chief Executive Alex Maloney said.

Underwriting profits were strong at $127.1 million, despite the impact of Winter Storm Uri in the United States, Lancashire said.

The property and casualty insurer's combined ratio strengthened to 80.7% from 106.9% a year ago. A level below 100% indicates an underwriting profit.

But the pre-tax profit numbers came in below analysts' expectations of $117.7 million, according to a company-supplied consensus forecast.

Lancashire said it would pay an interim dividend of $0.05 per share, the same as a year ago.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by John O'Donnell

A wild week in Treasuries has investors parsing the cross-currents that may sway prices for U.S. government bonds in coming weeks, including the Federal Reserve, economic data and investor positioning.

South Africa and Russia local currency government bond markets are undervalued as a rally in U.S. Treasuries and idiosyncratic issues in those emerging markets creates cheap pricing, a Morgan Stanley emerging market and FX strategist said on Tuesday.

