Lloyd's of London insurer Lancashire swings to H1 profit

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Lloyd's of London insurer Lancashire (LRE.L) posted a pre-tax profit of $54.1 million in the first half, helped by rising premium rates, it said on Wednesday, though the results came in below analysts' forecasts.

Lancashire recorded a pre-tax loss of $23 million a year ago due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lancashire's results were helped by a 41% rise in gross written premiums and a rise in premium rates on renewals of 11%, it said in a statement.

"Looking ahead, we expect the rating environment to remain positive," Chief Executive Alex Maloney said.

Underwriting profits were strong at $127.1 million, despite the impact of Winter Storm Uri in the United States, Lancashire said.

The property and casualty insurer's combined ratio strengthened to 80.7% from 106.9% a year ago. A level below 100% indicates an underwriting profit.

But the pre-tax profit numbers came in below analysts' expectations of $117.7 million, according to a company-supplied consensus forecast.

Lancashire said it would pay an interim dividend of $0.05 per share, the same as a year ago.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by John O'Donnell

