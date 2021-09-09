National Bank of Kuwait starts selling dollar senior bonds - document

National Bank of Kuwait building in Beirut,Lebanon July 18, 2016. REUTERS/ Jamal Saidi

DUBAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - National Bank of Kuwait (NBKK.KW), the Gulf country's largest lender, has given initial price guidance for six-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds of around 115 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, a bank document showed on Thursday.

Citi (C.N), JPMorgan (JPM.N) and NBK Capital are global coordinators and BofA Securities (BAC.N), Goldman Sachs International (GS.N), HSBC (HSBA.L), MUFG (8306.T) and Standard Chartered (STAN.L) are joint lead managers and bookrunners.

The bonds will be non-callable for five years and are expected to launch later on Thursday, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.