Pension major ATP aims for $31 billion of green investments by 2030

COPENHAGEN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Denmark's ATP, one of Europe's largest pension funds, aims to have 200 billion Danish crowns ($31 billion) worth of green investments by 2030 and half that in 2025, it said in a statement on Thursday.

"Reaching 100 billion DKK in green investments in just three years is - even for an investor of ATP's size - an ambitious challenge," ATP's chief executive Bo Foged said in a statement.

"We want to spend the money where the return is attractive and a shift from black (energy) to green really counts."

With more than $156 billion in assets under management, ATP controls a mandatory pension scheme for around 5.2 million Danish members.

ATP, one of the first pension funds globally to buy green bonds, would also start demanding all firms in which it has invested to report on their carbon emissions by 2025, it said.

($1 = 6.3926 Danish crowns)

Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

